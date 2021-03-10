Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 19,540,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

