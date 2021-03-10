Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.17. Oragenics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 205,580 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $206,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,115 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

