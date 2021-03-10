ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Financial Comparison

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 0 0 3 1 3.25 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

ORBCOMM currently has a consensus price target of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 30.94%. Given ORBCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -8.52% -9.49% -3.79% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of ORBCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORBCOMM and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $272.01 million 2.14 -$18.42 million ($0.23) -32.04 Ayro $6.08 million 36.68 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ORBCOMM.

Summary

ORBCOMM beats Ayro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services for vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat plc satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

