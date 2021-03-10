ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Trading 7.1% Higher

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $7.89. 2,042,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,546,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,231 shares of company stock worth $1,510,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

