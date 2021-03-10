Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.40. 2,914,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,929,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

