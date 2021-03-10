Orbs Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.26 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $101.26 million and approximately $84.20 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

