Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
