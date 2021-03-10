Orchid (OXT) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $206.07 million and approximately $44.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

