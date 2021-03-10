Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $476,042.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt



