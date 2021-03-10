Origin Dollar Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $30,397.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00493825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00533332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00076288 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,005,235 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

