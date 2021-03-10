Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Tops $407.70 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $407.70 million and approximately $40.99 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for about $19.86 or 0.00035453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00512541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00553912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

