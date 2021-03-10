Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Tops $18.53

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for about $18.53 or 0.00033116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $380.51 million and approximately $33.16 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

