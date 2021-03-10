Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s share price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.32. Approximately 825,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 837,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.