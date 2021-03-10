Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $254,797.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00511833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00517335 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

