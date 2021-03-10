Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

