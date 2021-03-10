OSA Token (OSA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,875.00

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, OSA Token has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OSA Token has a market cap of $172,850.40 and $5,875.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00052984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00730657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038469 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en

OSA Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars.

