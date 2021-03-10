OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0221

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

