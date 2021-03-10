OST (OST) Price Up 36.4% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. OST has a total market cap of $19.32 million and $5.25 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00729365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

