Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.14% of Otter Tail worth $124,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.