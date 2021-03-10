Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OM opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

