Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Down 6.8%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s share price fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 695,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 518,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,075,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

