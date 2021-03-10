Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

