Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.32. 2,410,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,523,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

