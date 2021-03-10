Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.06

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 11709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.