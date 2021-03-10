Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $54.37 million and approximately $270,014.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.16 or 0.03198642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00359150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.22 or 0.00978696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.31 or 0.00392218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00338080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00246005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021270 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,191,078 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.