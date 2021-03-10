Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Up to $1,820.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($23.78), but opened at GBX 1,912 ($24.98). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 1,802 ($23.54), with a volume of 6,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,924.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,809.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.