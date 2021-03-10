PagerDuty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $843,134.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $337,604.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,811 shares of company stock valued at $32,147,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

