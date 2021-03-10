PagSeguro Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical volume of 3,757 call options.

PAGS traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 73,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

