PagSeguro Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical volume of 3,757 call options.
PAGS traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 73,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 201,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
