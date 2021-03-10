Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON PCA traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 158.37 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £100.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.
Palace Capital Company Profile
