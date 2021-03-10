Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PCA traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 218 ($2.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Palace Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 158.37 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £100.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

