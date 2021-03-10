Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 7.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.26. 98,928,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 93,174,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,550,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

