Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $1,220,310.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00.

NYSE PANW traded down $7.73 on Wednesday, hitting $334.69. 1,532,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,659. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.09 and a 200-day moving average of $304.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.