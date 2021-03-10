Pamp Network Price Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $3,292.49 and $279,879.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a token. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.