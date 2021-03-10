Pamp Network Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $3,292.49 and $279,879.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

PAMP is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

