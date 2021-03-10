Pamp Network Trading 49.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $3,352.07 and $267,199.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00765507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00040288 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

