Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.71

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $13.89. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 136,332 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $808.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

