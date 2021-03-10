Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.71

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $13.89. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 136,332 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $808.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa EnergÃa SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.