Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,884 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PLDT by 8.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in PLDT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

