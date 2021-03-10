Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,020 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

