Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,566 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

