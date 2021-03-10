Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

ILMN opened at $383.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

