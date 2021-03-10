Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 231,092 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,092 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of NOW worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.