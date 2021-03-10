Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,467 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 27.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.7% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

