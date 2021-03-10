Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,612 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 237.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

