Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,166 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

