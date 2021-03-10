Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 463.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $155.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average is $207.94. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.17.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

