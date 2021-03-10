Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of CBIZ worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $917,215.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $2,102,714.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,465. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

