Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

