Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $257.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $44,466.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

