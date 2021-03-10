Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

