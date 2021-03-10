Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.