Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,433.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 79,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 74,251 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

